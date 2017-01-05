Driver, 70, killed after car struck wall in Rotherham

A PENSIONER died after the car he was driving collided with a wall in Rotherham yesterday morning.

Police said the 70-year-old man was driving a silver Vauxhall along Doncaster Road when it left the road and struck a wall at around 11.30am on Wednesday (Jan 4)

He was treated at the by paramedics, but died at the scene. No one else was injured in the collision.

Police would wold like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 305 of 4 January 2017.