County makes progress on school transport

COUNTY council officials believe all North Yorkshire pupils will be able to get to school on Monday despite the death of a major transport provider.

North Yorkshire County Council said it had made arrangements to cover all but six of the more than 30 transport contracts in Harrogate and Ripon previously held by Shaun McGowan.

Mr McGowan’s death forced the authority to find alternative transport to ensure the children affected, including some with special educational needs, would be able to return to school on schedule next week.

Coun Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s executive member for schools, said: “Our sympathy and thoughts are with Shaun’s family at this very sad time.“We are also mindful that the new school year begins next week and we have been making every effort to work with other providers to secure services.

“We have also contacted parents and schools about the situation as a matter of urgency and will keep all interested parties updated with further detail of arrangements.”