‘Never never give up’ says Yorkshire pupil who battled Leukaemia to achieve GCSE success

A YORKSHIRE school has praised a pupil who achieved GCSE success having battled treatment for Leukaemia throughout his studies

Freddie Morse from Addingham Moorside, Ilkley, was rewarded with seven A*s among his nine GCSEs.

Giggleswick School has praised the teenager for his determination.

The treatment he had to undertake following his diagnosis included a full year away from the Yorkshire Dales school to manage his chemotherapy, immunotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Freddie, who was at Giggleswick school to pick up his results earlier today said: “I am so pleased and I can’t quite believe it.

“What I’ve learned from this is to never say never, never give up.

“I’d like to thank every one of my teachers, all nine of them, who came out to my house to teach me when I couldn’t be at school.

His mother Sarah, said: “We are so proud of Freddie and the School has been phenomenal.

“The level of support and pastoral care has been exceptional.

“We are so grateful.”