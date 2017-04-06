Yorkshire head teacher who tampered with exam papers is banned for life

A former Calderdale head teacher who tampered with exam papers, used public money for first class travel and spent money on alcohol-filled weekends has been banned from teaching for life.

A National College of Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) panel hearing was told about the unacceptable professional conduct of Adele Simpson whilst employed as the head teacher at Moorside Community Primary School in Ovenden. The panel heard she opened Key Stage two test papers before exams which is against regulation as they should remain in a sealed envelope until the test begins.

It was also revealed that she would review and grade the test papers before they were sent off to the relevant examining boards.

A former deputy head teacher at the school said he explained the threshold levels to Simpson and she got a rubber out of her drawer and “started rubbing a couple of the answers… out” on a pupil’s test paper.The hearing also heard that Simpson, who was appointed as head teacher of the school in 2009, used school funds to book first class tickets to a training course in London, and to pay for a stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

In a witness statement, the current head teacher said the school’s records reflect that first class travel had been booked and paid for on three occasions.

The current head said she would have expected first class travel, which was booked using public funds, to have been discussed with, and approved by, the governors but there was no evidence of this.

The panel heard about how Simpson organised team building events and one former head teacher was not aware of exactly how the events were funded other than money was taken out of the school budget.

A former foundation stage manager of the school said she felt pressured by Simpson and her friends to attend the events but thought they were simply an excuse for a “boozy night” with Simpson.

Allegations relating to doctoring test papers and spending school funds inappropriately on train tickets, hotels and team building exercises were found proved.

The panel said: “We are satisfied that Mrs Simpson is guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

“We have taken into account how the teaching profession is viewed by others and considered the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.

“The findings of misconduct are serious and the conduct displayed would likely have a negative impact on Mrs Simpson’s status as a member of the teaching profession, potentially damaging the public perception of the profession.”

Mrs Simpson’s employment at the school was terminated by agreement in August 2015 following an investigation.

Calderdale Council’s Head of Learning, Jackie Nellis said: “We referred Adele Simpson to the National College for Teaching and Leadership after our investigations at the school highlighted serious concerns with her behaviour. We fully support the decision of the professional conduct panel.”

It was ruled that Simpson is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against her, she is not entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach.