Elderly driver died after car crashed into telegraph pole in Calderdale

Witnesses are being sought after a fatal collision in a Calderdale village this weekend.

The crash happened on Giles Hill Lane in Shelf at around 1.30pm on Sunday when a purple Honda Jazz collided with a telegraph pole and a wall.

The driver, an 80-year-old man, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries where he later died.

PC Paul Buckley, of the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area, and may have seen the vehicle travelling, or seen the collision itself to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101, quoting 860 of December 4.