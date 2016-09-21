Elland Road to host event for football coaches of the future

An event to inspire the next generation of football coaches is to take place at Elland Road next month.

The Creating and Developing Coaches event is set for Monday, October 3 at Leeds United’s home stadium.

The event has been organised by Leeds Beckett University and West Riding County FA (WRCFA) in collaboration with Sporting Equals, Black and Asian Coaches Association (BACA), Leeds City Council, Leeds United Foundation, and a local Inclusion and Advisory Group (IAG).

Following on from a successful Coach Education Masterclass at Bradford City’s grounds in April, the event will welcome current and aspiring grassroots coaches to Leeds’ ground to learn about the footballing opportunities that exist in the area.

Attendees will have the opportunity to liaise and network with each of the Leeds-based sporting organisations through a series of discussion groups and question and answer sessions. There will also be the opportunity to network with grassroots coaches, clubs and organisations, with the aim of helping to inspire and encourage new coaches in order to create opportunities for young people in the Leeds region.

Event organiser, Dr Dan Kilvington, Senior Lecturer in Media and Cultural Studies at Leeds Beckett University, said: “Without coaches and volunteers at grassroots level, participatory opportunities fail to exist.

“Attendees of the Creating and Developing Coaches event will be equipped with the knowledge of how to create new teams and clubs, and how to make them successful.”

The free event, which has been funded by Leeds Beckett, runs from 7-9.30pm in the West Stand Bremner Suite.