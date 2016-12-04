Engineers close section of historic York city walls over fears of collapse

A section of York's historic city walls has been closed to the public amid fears it could collapse.

Council chiefs closed the 14th century stretch of wall off between Fishergate Postern Tower and Fishergate Bar on Friday after concerns were raised by engineers.

It will remain closed until a specialist team of experts have carried out a detail inspection next week.

The stretch of wall which is closed overlooks Fishergate and Paragon Street, and the Friends of York Walls say a walkway and brick arch at the tower needs to be repaired.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: "We’ve taken the decision to close part of the city walls. The section between Fishergate Postern Tower and Fishergate Bar will remain closed for the next few days on safety grounds.

"Engineers are concerned about the possibility of subsidence. An inspection by a specialist team of experts will take place next week.

"We don’t like restricting access to the city walls, but our first priority is safety."

Fishergate Bar dates back to the 14th century but was bricked up following riots in 1489.

The stretch of wall was reopened in 1827.

In a statement, the Friends of York Walls volunteer group said: "An inspection of Tower 39 ( the tower in the corner adjacent to Fishergate Postern Tower, overlooking the junction of Fishergate and Paragon Street) has revealed that an internal shallow brick arch forming the roof inside the tower is in need of repair and the walkway supported by the brick roof arch across the top of the tower has started to subside.

"In the interests of public safety this section of the wall walk has therefore been closed to the public.

"A full detailed inspection will take place and a decision will then be taken on what measures need to be taken to ensure that this short section of walkway is safe, and can be reopened to the public."