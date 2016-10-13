Go Ape high-wire theme park set for Roundhay Park in Leeds

COUNCILLORS are set to approve a high-wire adventure theme park in the heart of Roundhay Park in Leeds.

The Go Ape attraction, which features aerial zip wires and treetop rope climbing, has proved a hit in North Yorkshire’s Dalby Forest and at other locations across the UK.

The Go Ape attraction in North Yorkshire's Dalby Forest.

Its introduction to Leeds will be part of a package that also includes improvements to the nearby nature attraction Tropical World, and to the bird garden at Lotherton Hall, and a city farm at Temple Newsam.

Officials have recommended the proposals for approval by council’s executive board at a meeting next week.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, executive member for the environment and sustainability, said Go Ape would be a hugely popular addition to Roundhay Park.

She said: “As part of the proposal we will be undertaking a detailed assessment to ensure that its design and location will be appropriate and fully in keeping with the ambience and atmosphere of the award-winning park.”

A council survey of 450 people at the park earlier in the year saw 81 per cent supporting the project in principle.

Improvements to Tropical World, which is also in Roundhay Park, will include transforming its “creature corner” into “an upper Aztec temple”, and the introduction of new animal species.

A second phase of improvements will see a revamp of the butterfly house and remodelling work on the rainforest house, desert house and nocturnal zone.

The bird garden at Lotherton Hall in Aberford will see a centrepiece “coastal zone” featuring penguins and flamingos, and the creation of an “Africa zone” with a new mongoose exhibit in a themed Masai village.

Temple Newsam’s Home Farm will get a new indoor play area with a café and shop.

All the attractions are fee-paying, and a report by council officials hints that prices may rise, referring to past “bespoke merchandising and a realignment of entry fees” which it says has made the city’s parks and green spaces more sustainable.

The Go Ape attraction in the Dalby Forest costs £33 for adults and £25 for children between ten and 15.