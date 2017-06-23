Memories of 2007: the days the heavens opened

OF the the £146m spent nationally on surface water flooding over a six-year period nearly half has been secured for Hull and the East Riding.
Yorkshire Water has upgraded pumping stations in the east and west and built a brand new £20m station on Bransholme.
Crucially water is kept out of the catchment by a series of huge flood storage “lagoons”designed to catch flows coming into the city and release them back into the system slowly. The first £13m scheme cutting flood risk to 8,000 homes has been completed, with two more to follow.