Memories of 2007: the days the heavens opened

OF the the £146m spent nationally on surface water flooding over a six-year period nearly half has been secured for Hull and the East Riding.

Yorkshire Water has upgraded pumping stations in the east and west and built a brand new £20m station on Bransholme.

Troops from the Defence School of Transport, based in Leconfield, East Yorkshire, helping residents in Cottingham, near Hull in 2007.

Crucially water is kept out of the catchment by a series of huge flood storage “lagoons”designed to catch flows coming into the city and release them back into the system slowly. The first £13m scheme cutting flood risk to 8,000 homes has been completed, with two more to follow.