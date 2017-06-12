Esh to tackle skills crisis

Construction firm Esh Group is hoping to tackle the worst skills crisis in a generation by working with young people to inspire them into a career in the industry.
The firm said its "Get Into STEM" initiative provides primary school teachers with learning kits that help introduce children to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The construction sector accounts for nearly 7 per cent of UK GDP and generates almost £90bn annually. But an industry that employs over 2.9 million people is suffering the from a lack of skilled workers.
The construction sector lost around 140,000 jobs in the 2008 recession, and many construction workers are retiring with 22 per cent of the workforce over 50, and 15 per cent are in their 60s.
With an ageing workforce and an inadequate pipeline of young people, Esh said the construction industry looks sure to face a skills crisis in the next decade.
The construction skills shortage is having an impact on the ability of the industry to progress. A recent survey from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has indicated the construction skills shortage is making it difficult for the construction sector to grow.
Esh said that in secondary schools the "Building My Skills" scheme will invite business leaders from different backgrounds to deliver insight to schoolchildren.
Darush Dodds, head of corporate responsibility and added value at Esh Group, said: “'Building My Skills' is about opening the doors to the workplace for young people, raising their aspirations and making sure they have the right approach to secure that all-important first job.
“'Get Into STEM' is just one of Esh Group’s responses to a skills shortage across the engineering and construction sectors, and aims to shape career aspirations positively.”
According to RICS the skills shortage remains a critical issue in the industry, with 53 per cent of firms warning that a lack of labour would be a key impediment to development and growth.
“Shortages of skilled workers remain an ever-present barrier to growth," said Mr Doods.
"Esh has taken steps to address the issue with an apprentice programme and a new academy and schools programme to educate the next generation of talent about the career opportunities in our sector."
Esh Group has recruited over 100 apprentices in two years as part of its commitment to employ 150 by 2017.