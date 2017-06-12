Construction firm Esh Group is hoping to tackle the worst skills crisis in a generation by working with young people to inspire them into a career in the industry.​

The firm said its​ ​"​Get Into STEM​"​ initiative provides primary school teachers with learning kits that help introduce children to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The construction sector accounts for nearly 7 per​ ​cent of UK GDP and generates almost £90​bn annually. But an industry that employs over 2.9 million people is suffering the ​from a lack of skilled workers.

The construction sector lost around 140,000 jobs in the 2008 recession, and many construction workers are retiring with 22​ per cent​ of the workforce over 50, and 15​ per cent​ are in their 60s.

With an ageing workforce and an inadequate pipeline of young people, ​Esh said ​the construction industry looks sure to face a skills crisis in the next decade.

The construction skills shortage is having an impact on the ability of the industry to progress. A recent survey from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has indicated the construction skills shortage is making it difficult for the construction sector to grow.

​Esh said that in​ secondary schools the ​"​Building My Skills​"​ scheme ​will invite​ business ​leaders from different backgrounds ​to ​deliver insight to schoolchildren​.

Darush Dodds, head of ​c​orporate ​r​esponsibility and ​a​dded ​v​alue at Esh Group, said: “​'​Building My Skills​'​ is about opening the doors to the workplace for young people, raising their aspirations and making sure they have the right approach to secure that all-important first job.

“​'​Get Into STEM​'​ is just one of Esh Group’s responses to a skills shortage across the engineering and construction sectors, and aims to shape career aspirations positively.”

According to RICS the skills shortage remains a critical issue in the industry, with 53 per​ ​cent ​of firms ​warning ​that ​a lack of labour would be a key impediment to development and growth.

“Shortages of skilled workers remain an ever-present barrier to growth​," said Mr Doods​.

​"​Esh has taken steps to address the issue with an apprentice programme and a new academy and schools programme to educate the next generation of talent about the career opportunities in our sector.​"​

Esh Group has recruited over 100 apprentices in two years as part of its commitment to employ 150 by 2017.