Event to help businesses tap into Hull City of Culture pot of millions

Hull and East Yorkshire businesses are to be advised on how best to tap into the £797m a year tourism trade that the region offers at a major conference next month.

This summer figures were published showing Hull ranking as one of the worst places in the country for the number of railway stations per population.

The Yorkshire city comes second from bottom in a UK poll, with one station per 258,995 people, after Leicester which has just one station serving almost 350,000 people.

But concerns that could cause capacity issues with a million visitors expected in Hull next year were dismissed.