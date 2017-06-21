‘Evolving’ strategy for cycling in Leeds until 2030 approved

Ambitious plans to a create a “city that embraces cycling as an everyday normalised activity for all” have today been approved by Leeds City Council.

The Cycling Starts Here Strategy aims to develop on the £35m investment in the City Connect cycle superhighways and other biking schemes.

This includes building a “first-rate traffic free road circuit and cycle development centre”, placing 20mph limits on all residential roads around schools and establishing a bike hire scheme.

National and local funding will be sought to construct cycling networks and make sure people of all abilities can be involved up to 2030.

Speaking at the decision-making Executive Board meeting, Coun Judith Blake said: “Prior to the Grand Depart we really didn’t talk about cycling a great deal in this city. Now it’s coming up on so many agendas.

“I really believe we are living up to the challenge that was set to us in 2014.”

The Labour leader added: “This is a real statement of our intent on how cycling can enhance living in this city.”

A report to the board states that the strategy, which could have many health benefits, is to develop cycling as an “everyday normalised activity for all”.

Lib Dem leader Stewart Golton asked: “What are we going to see in the next two years as a result of this strategy now?”

Coun James Lewis, Executive Member for Resources and Strategy, said that progress was reliant on the input of other agencies and funding bids.

He added that the strategy was “evolving”.

Transport improvements of £173.5m were also approved, subject to finalisation, after the Government green-lit the cash.