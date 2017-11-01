Family of 17-year-old Yorkshire boy found in sea urge those 'struggling with suicidal thoughts' to get help

The family of a 17-year-old Yorkshire boy whose body was found in the sea have made an emotional plea for anyone 'struggling with suicidal thoughts' to get help.

The body of Dom Sowa, from Harrogate, was found in waters off the coast of Newquay, where he was staying at the time.

Today, his parents Pat and Jan released this statement: "We want to thank everyone in the Newquay community who supported and helped us look for Dom.

"The people there came together in such an amazing way and we are so appreciative of everyone’s help.

"We also thank all our family and friends in Harrogate for their support and would urge anyone struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts to please, please seek help.”

Anyone struggling with these issues can call Samaritans for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 116 123 or Childline on 0800 1111​