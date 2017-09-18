Fire crew called out to York street four times in one shift for false alarms

Fire crews were called out to a York street four times during their overnight shift - all due to false alarms.

Staff attended a property on The Stonebow at 10.32pm, 11.32pm, 12.43am and 4.42am.

They were also later called to St Saviour's Place in the city at 5.54am this morning.

Each time, a crew turned out only to confirm they were false alarms.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said that crews have to check each time because staff have a duty of care to the public.