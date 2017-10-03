Firefighters cut free driver from wreckage near Wakefield

Firefighters had to cut free a person trapped in a car following a collision between two vehicles in the village of Bretton near Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Bramley Lane and Bretton Lane, a short distance from Woolley Edge services off the M1, shortly before 6.20pm yesterday.

Two cars had been involved in the collision, leaving one person unable to free themselves from the wreckage. Fire crews from Ossett and Skelmanthorpe fire stations worked to free the casualty who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.