Firefighters work through night as two barns gutted by fire

This was the scene that met firefighters called to tackle a blaze involving two barns yesterday evening.

Three crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were initially sent in to deal with the barn fire just off the A165 at Ganstead, East Yorkshire.

Crews remained at the scene overnight after the blaze was brought under control.

A fourth engine from East Hull was later dispatched to help bring the fire under control.

A spokesman said the barns were being used to store straw bales.

The number of crews at the site was reduced at around 9pm but some firefighters remained at the scene overnight.