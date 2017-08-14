Fishing retailer expands across the UK

Fishing Republic, one of the largest fishing tackle retailers in the UK,​ has opened its ​​sixth ​"​destination​" store this year as it cashes in on the increasing popularity of fishing, driven by programmes such as ITV’s The Big Fish Off.​ ​

The Rotherham-based firm​ said the new store in Gloucester ​will expand its presence in the West of England.​

The new 6,000 sq ft store follows the company’s expansion into East Anglia and Essex, with new store openings in Kings Lynn and Clavering Lakes in recent months.

An additional store opening, in Cambridgeshire, is planned for the end of August and will increase the firm’s store network to 19.

All the ​new ​stores replicate the ​c​ompany’s ​"​destination​"​ store format, catering for all types of fishing​ with an extensive product range​.

​They​ are located in light-industrial estates with convenient​ ​access and good car parking facilities.

​Fishing Republic said the new stores will also help drive online sales, as ​it expands its multi-channel growth model.

Steve Gross, CEO of Fishing Republic, ​said:​ ​“Fishing Republic has significantly expanded its store network over the last few months and I am​ ​delighted to announce our latest store opening, in line with our expansion plans for the year.

​"​Located​ ​in Gloucester, it increases our presence in the West of England. By the end of August, a further store​ ​opening in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire will complement our existing presence in that region and​ ​take our expanding network to 19 stores.”

Fishing Republic is gearing up for a strong year as more people take up fishing as a hobby.

The firm said expansion beyond its Northern heartlands is going well and it is well placed for further growth following the opening of new stores.

The firm’s chief executive Steve Gross said: “We are opening stores in the South and they are going very well. All our stores are trading very well."

Over the past year there have been four fishing programmes on TV, led by The Big Fish off on ITV2.

“Carp fishing is the big trend. It’s nice to take a picture of a big fish, put it on social media and then put it back.

“Carp are treated almost like royalty. If you see a damaged scale, fishermen will put (medicinal) liquid on the scale before putting it back.”

Fishing Republic reported a year of “strong progress” in 2016 and said the main fishing season started well.

The group’s revenue jumped 41 per cent to £5.8m in the year to December 31 and pre-tax profit before exceptionals rose 32 per cent to £400,000.

Like-for-like sales rose an impressive 16 per cent.