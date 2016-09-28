Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

if you didn’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Entrapment won says Sam Allardyce as he leaves England and Britain

England manager Sam Allardyce was forced out of his job last night after an investigation by the Daily Telegraph revealed he had been sidestepping Football Association transfer regulations. Allardyce told reporters outside his home in Bolton on Wednesday morning: “Entrapment has won on this occasion. I have to accept that.” The former boss suggested he thought he was helping out an associate when he was caught in the sting and apologised for his “error in judgment.” Allardyce told reporters he was off abroad to “chill out and reflect.”

2. Pensioner, 78, held over unsolved 1965 murder of Elsie Frost

Detectives investigating the 1965 murder of schoolgirl Elsie Frost made a major breakthrough yesterday after a pensioner was arrested. The 78-year-old suspect was arrested in Berkshire last night and was being held at a police station in the Thames Valley. Elsie Frost’s body was found at the bottom of a flight of steps by a dog walker. Hundreds were questioned over her death but her killer has evaded justice ever since.

3. Corbyn and Burnham to clash over Labour’s immigration policy

Jeremy Corbyn will clash with his shadow Home Secretary over immigration today as the Labour leader resists calls from within the party to propose reforms on free movement in Europe. Mr Corbyn is set to pledge action to support migrant workers, restore a fund abolished by the Coalition and try to unite the party in his speech. But Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham will say that the EU referendum resulted in millions of “our lifelong supporters” voting to leave and calls for Labour to be the “fair-Brexit” party.

4. Morecambe and Wise is unveiled in Blackpool

An eight-foot bronze statue of Eric Morecambe and Leeds-born Ernie Wise has been commissioned to mark the 75th anniversary of the comedy duo first appearing on stage together in 1941.

The statue was sculpted by Graham Ibbeson of Barnsley and will be displayed in the entrance of Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. The sculpture is set to be unveiled on October 14 by Joan Morecambe, their eldest son and daughter, and representative from Wise’s family.

5. UK Mail sold for £242.7m to Deutsche Post

German postal giant Deutsche Post announced on Wednesday that it has struck a deal to acquire the UK Mail or £242.7m as part of a European expansion drive. Deutsche Post said the expansion of their network in Europe has been driven by the increasing demand within the e-commerce customer base. The tie-up will see UK Mail shareholders receive 440p a share in cash and will also be entitled to receive an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per UK Mail share.

