FLAB helps out Yorkshire charity cyclists

Cycle wear firm Fat Lad At the Back, which trades under the acronym FLAB, is supplying 42-year-old rider Robin Dow and his Ride4Cancer team of like-minded Yorkshiremen with kit as they prepare for the Coast-to-Coast ride on Saturday.
They will cover the "bike-breaking" 150 mile one day challenge from Seascale in Cumbria to Whitby in North Yorkshire.
So far Ride4Cancer has raised £5,200 for Maggie’s Yorkshire, which is fundraising to build a new Leeds cancer centre which will provide support to people with cancer, as well as their friends and families.
FLAB has supplied Mr Dow and his team with all-weather kit enabling them to complete training and participate in five major fundraising challenges.
As well as the Coast-to-Coast, the Ride4Cancer fundraisers will take on Ride London (100 miles) in July, having already conquered the Tour de Yorkshire, Fat Lad At The Back Sportive and the Yorkshire Struggle.
Mr Dow and his fellow cyclists Martin Dobson, Andy Lowe, Glenn Gudgeon, Mark Kestell, Mark Bedford, Steve Hardcastle and Warren Wilman, all from Yorkshire, have each individually been affected by cancer.
Mr Dow’s wife Harriet, who is 40, has battled metastatic breast cancer which spread to her lung, followed by a separate diagnosis of thyroid cancer.
FLAB said the move to support the Ride4Cancer Team underpins its commitment to inspiring and championing people of all shapes, sizes and genders to embrace cycling and ride with confidence and community spirit.
Richard Bye, creative director at Fat Lad At The Back, said: “It’s been a great effort so far by Robin and his friends. We’re delighted they have already raised thousands of pounds having completed three of their five challenges. But there’s still work to be done.
“FLAB is a community brand at heart – Robin’s drive to raise money for a new Maggie’s Centre in Leeds was something we automatically wanted to support.
"As a Yorkshire business ourselves with a passion for encouraging people to live active and enjoyable lives, providing the Ride4Cancer Team with kit was a no-brainer.”
Mr Dow added: “We are aiming to complete Saturday’s Coast-to-Coast ride in around 12 hours. I cannot thank Fat Lad At The Back enough for supporting us – we have two
challenges remaining as we continue to raise money for Maggie’s Yorkshire.”