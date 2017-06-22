FLAB helps out Yorkshire charity cyclists

Cycle wear firm ​Fat Lad At the Back, which trades under the acronym FLAB​, is supplying​ ​42-year-old rider Robin Dow and his Ride4Cancer ​t​eam​ ​of like​-​minded Yorkshiremen with kit​ ​as they prepare for ​the Coast-to-Coast ride​ on Saturday.​

They will cover the "bike-breaking" 150 mile​ one day​ challenge from Seascale in Cumbria to Whitby in North Yorkshire.​

​So far ​Ride4Cancer has​ raised £5,200 for Maggie’s Yorkshire, wh​ich is​ ​fundraising to build a new ​Leeds cancer ​​c​entre which will provide support to peopl​e ​with cancer, as well as their friends and families.

FLAB​ has supplied ​Mr ​Dow​ ​and his team with all-weather kit enabling them to complete training and participate in five major​ ​fundraising challenges.

As well as the Coast-to​-​Coast​, the Ride4Cancer fundraisers will take on Ride​ ​London (100 miles) in July, having already conquered the Tour de Yorkshire, Fat​ ​Lad At The Back Sportive and the Yorkshire Struggle.

​Mr ​Dow and his fellow cyclists Martin Dobson, Andy Lowe, Glenn Gudgeon, Mark Kestell, Mark Bedford,​ ​Steve Hardcastle and Warren Wilman, all from Yorkshire, have each individually been affected by​ ​cancer.

​Mr ​​Dow’s wife Harriet, who is 40, has battled metastatic breast cancer which spread to her​ ​lung, followed by a separate diagnosis of thyroid cancer.

​FLAB said ​the move to support the Ride4Cancer Team underpins ​its commitment to inspiring and​ ​championing people of all shapes, sizes and genders to embrace cycling and ride with confidence​ ​and community spirit.

​Richard Bye, ​c​reative ​d​irector at Fat Lad At The Back, said: “It’s been a great effort so far by Robin and his friends​. We’re delighted they have already​ ​raised thousands of pounds having completed three of their five challenges. But there’s still work to​ ​be done​.

“FLAB is a community brand at heart – Robin’s drive to raise money for a new Maggie’s Centre in​ ​Leeds was something we automatically wanted to support.

​"​As a Yorkshire business ourselves with a​ ​passion for encouraging people to live active and enjoyable lives, providing the Ride4Cancer Team​ ​with kit was a no-brainer.”

​Mr Dow added: “We are aiming to complete Saturday’s Coast-to-Coast​ ​ride in around 12 hours. I cannot thank Fat Lad At The Back enough for supporting us – we have two

​​challenges remaining as we continue to raise money for Maggie’s Yorkshire.”