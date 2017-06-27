Flood warnings and alerts issued for Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

A number of flood warnings and alerts have been issued for the Yorkshire coast tomorrow.

Wave topping is expected to cause some flooding in Scarborough and Bridlington during the morning high tide, prompting warnings for both towns.

It means that flooding is expected and people living nearby should take immediate action.

The first warning focuses on the area around the Spa Complex in Scarborough, where flooding is expected between 8.30am and 9.15am.

Another is in place for Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion in Bridlington between 8.45am and 10am.

Flood alerts are also in place for the North Sea Coast at Bridlington; Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea, and from Whitby to Filey.

The alerts mean that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

In Bridlington, wind and wave action is expected to cause localised flooding in the area around the North Pier between 6.30am and 10.15am.

The alert for Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea says there could be similar flooding in the area around Kilnsea and Spurn Road between 8.15am and 10.15am.

Two alerts are in place for the coast between Whitby and Filey.

An advisory note said: "Wind and wave action is expected to cause localised flooding in the area around the Scarborough Spa complex and Marine Royal Albert Drive between 6.15 am and 9am as well as 7.15pm to 9.45pm on Wednesday."