For sale: 500-year-old home with its own great hall

A period property built during the English Civil War which has its own great hall has gone on the market.

The Old School House in Dewsbury dates from 1643, when the Roundheads and the Royalists were still fighting for control of the country and Louis XIV had just been crowned king of France. The Pacific islands of Fiji had only just been discovered by explorers.

The four-bedroom house on Combs Road, which has later additions, has a 55-ft great hall with vaulted ceiling, exposed English oak beams and a spacious library.

It was previously used by Thornhill Grammar School, and was originally built as a school for boys of the town with a £500 bequest from the Reverend Charles Greenwood. A schoolmaster lived in an adjacent house and in its first century, six pupils gained places at Cambridge. It later became a National School and has been a private house since 1974.

Despite being located in a sought-after Conservation Area, the Grade II-listed family home has an asking price of just £320,000 - lower than a three-bedroom semi-detached house in parts of north Leeds.

It is being marketed by estate agents Linley and Simpson’s Wakefield office.

Branch manager Emma Hodgson said:

“This is an imposing, elegant house and a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of Dewsbury history.

“It is a fabulous residence that occupies an expansive plot, set within extensive gardens to provide a stunning family home – one of the oldest in the district.”

There is a generous front hall, sizeable sitting room with part-vaulted and beamed ceiling, breakfast kitchen, master bedroom with decorative ceiling, en-suite bathroom and a dressing room, and a store room which could be converted into a utility room and a downstairs WC.

The first floor has three further double bedrooms all with en-suite bathrooms and an additional store room, and there is underfloor heating and a security system.