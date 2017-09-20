Force celebrates 60 years since moving into Yorkshire police station

Have your say

A police force is celebrating 60 years since the opening of one of the region's oldest stations.

Grimsby's Victoria Street Police Station was officially opened on September 20, 1957 by then-Home Secretary Richard Butler.

Officers, who were previously based at Grimsby Town Hall, made the move to the new station under leadership of former Chief Constable C.E. Butler.

Today (Wednesday) Humberside Police's Chief Supt Christine Wilson marked the milestone by cutting a cake alongside retired officer PC Len Rayner, 86, who worked at the base when it first opened.

Formerly known as County Borough of Grimsby's Police Headquarters, the station opened in the same year where Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister, John Lennon and Paul McCartney first met and TV personality Stephen Fry was born.

An official booklet from the 1957 says the total amount of sergeants and constables was 168, six of whom were women.

There were 195 special officers.

The total cost of police services for the year 1957-58 was £231,000, less than the average price of a house in the UK in 2017.

The two storey main building was built with 14 cells for men, and six for women.