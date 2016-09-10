From two Jags to two bags: Prescott praised for helping serve buffet car tea

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Prescott stepped in to help a stretched assistant in the buffet car on a train.

When the politician once dubbed Two Jags was praised for the quality of his cup of tea, he quipped “That’s because I used two bags.”

He was on Friday’s 11.48am King’s Cross to Hull service, and seeing a queue built up in the buffet car, he offered to get behind the counter with the female employee and start serving passengers.

The former ship’s steward, 78, was once mocked by Conservative MP Nicholas Soames who called out to him: “Mine’s a gin and tonic, Giovanni, and would you ask my friend what he’s having?”

Seemingly not forgetting the put-down, Lord Prescott tweeted: “Hope everyone enjoyed their coffee and teas on today’s @Hull_Trains. No one asked for G&Ts!”

And referring to the row between Jeremy Corbyn and Virgin Trains over seats and pictures of him on board, Lord Prescott tweeted a link to Hull Daily Mail coverage of him in action behind the counter, saying: “Here I am serving passengers on the @Hull_Trains buffet. Shot on a camera phone not CCTV.”

Hull Trains thanked Lord Prescott on Twitter for helping out.

A customer called Paul tweeted him, saying: “You make a good brew sir.”

Lord Prescott replied: “That’s because I use two bags.”