Full steam ahead for plan to build new loco to design by Scotsman engineer

A project to build a new steam locomotive to a design by the engineer of Flying Scotsman has raised nearly £90,000 in a month, its organisers have announced.

The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, which operates the new 100mph Tornado engine, seen on Yorkshire’s Settle-Carlisle line earlier this year, said a crank axle had already been completed for the new loco, a P2 class engine to be called Prince of Wales.

The original class P2 “Mikado” locomotives were the most powerful passenger steam engines to operate in the UK. They were designed by Sir Nigel Gresley to haul 600-ton trains on the Edinburgh to Aberdeen route.

Sir Nigel was chief engineer of the London and North Eastern Railway, and also designed the Mallard, which could reach 126mph and still holds the record as the fastest steam locomotive in the world.

Mark Allatt, project director for the new P2 engine, said the axle construction and the latest financial pledges were two significant milestones.

“We are delighted with the level of support that the project to build Britain’s most powerful steam locomotive has received since construction started only three years ago,” he said.

The new loco is said to be on track for completion in 2021, but its progress depends on raising more than £700,000 a year, which, Mr Allatt said, “becomes more challenging as each year passes”.

He added: “We would encourage all steam enthusiasts who haven’t yet contributed to become a monthly covenantor or support one of our other fundraising initiatives.”