Furniture firm Treske design and build 58 pieces for cathedral

Church furniture specialist Treske of Thirsk has just completed one of the most significant commissions in its history, having manufactured and supplied bespoke nave furniture for Manchester Cathedral.

The furniture has been described as “absolutely stunning” by Anthony O’Connor, head of development and fund-raising at the cathedral and comprises 58 seperate pieces.

Justin Bartlett, managing director of Treske, said: “We were honoured to be asked to provide the nave furniture, including the altar, for Manchester Cathedral.

“This was a very important commission for us, underlining our ambition to be the finest church furniture designer and manufacturer in the UK.

The pieces of furniture were designed by Mike McIntosh of Treske in consultation with architects Martyn Coppin and John Prichard.

“The principal items of the altar, and the celebrants chairs all have gold leaf applied to their exposed edges and in their grooves,” said Mr Bartlett.

Cathedral architect John Prichard explained: “Our brief was simple. We wanted new choir stalls, clergy chairs and altar table to complement our new organ. Treske had made a new Chapter House table for the cathedral which I had been involved with a few years ago. That had been well received by the cathedral which led me to suggest Treske was the correct manufacturer for the significantly larger liturgical furniture order.

Anthony O’Connor, speaking on behalf of Manchester Cathedral, added: “The new liturgical furniture is absolutely stunning. We have been blown away by what Treske have created.”