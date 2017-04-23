Games company set to reach new heights after securing funding deal

A Digital gaming company is looking to the future after receiving match-funding from Creative England.

York Science Park-based New Moon Games secured £18,000 in the latest round of funding, cash it says will enable the development of its new virtual reality game ‘One Man Tank’.

The move will mark a first for the company which, until now, developed virtual reality games solely for end clients.

Established in 2008 by MD Andrew Nye, New Moon Games is a virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile apps and game development specialist.

Creative England’s support has allowed the company to employ three new team members to support the development of the game, with a view to creating at least one long-term developer position.

Mr Nye said: “Our new One Man Tank game was inspired by work we carried out for the National Army Museum, on its new Churchill tank simulator experience.

“The game development industry in Yorkshire is predominantly made up of independent developers operating from home offices.

“We were ready to make the next step for the business last year when we took office space at York Science Park - we wanted to be part of something bigger and we succeeded as we are now one of the largest game developers in York, employing a full-time team, from dedicated offices.”

Says Tracey Smith, York Science Park’s chief executive said: “I have no doubt that this new venture will be the start of exciting things for the company and I look forward to seeing what the year ahead, and the launch of the game, will bring.”