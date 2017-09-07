Google has new Digital Garage already helping firms to motor ahead

In the cut-throat world of digital commerce, even an established business can use a little advice.

Luckily for firms based in and around Sheffield, Google has been offering just that with its Digital Garage.

Anyone can visit the global giant’s base just off Barker’s Pool, be it for some basic advice on web security or a more detailed introduction to the world of web analytics. The Digital Garage is open seven days a week and is completely free. And although there is a focus on enterprise and start-up businesses, it is also an opportunity for established firms

Plastic Tokens is already the UK’s largest token manufacturer, and has the advantage of both making and selling the product itself. But the firm has big ambitions and wants to expand. It is going through a rebrand, and the Digital Garage has turned up in Sheffield at the perfect time.

Plastic Tokens may not be a name on the lips of most Sheffielders, but the Attercliffe-based company has been a market leader in its own field for over 30 years. As the name suggests, the firm produces plastic tokens to fit any requirement.

As well as the obvious customers such as amusement arcades and supermarkets, the company supplies everyone from schools and car manufacturers to role-playing gamers.

Amy Coghlan, who is in charge of the firm’s sales and marketing, said: “We want the website to be fully functional.

“We want it to be selling, but also for customers to know what they want when they log on. We want them to be able to make three clicks to a purchase. We have been wanting to rebrand for a long time. The Digital Garage is helpful for me to understand as well as to implement.”