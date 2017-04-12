Gym group proves HIIT in Russia

A boutique gym business is set to open its first site in Russia as it looks to international horizons for expansion.

Sheffield-based TRIB3 launch-ed only last year. Now the company is opening its first site in Moscow following a period of rapid expansion.

Kevin Yates, CEO of TRIB3, confirmed that a license agreement to take the brand into the Russian capital has been signed.

He said: “We are delighted that Russia has embraced the TRIB3 concept so enthusiastically.

“Russia is a country that is thirsty for Western brands and culture and our recent visit to Moscow proved to us just how keen they were to press ahead with a TRIB3 launch as quickly as possible.”

The Moscow gym will be opened before the end of the summer. The brand is also preparing for its first Leeds open-ing.

The TRIB3 concept is based around highly intensive group workouts. The High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout is based around treadmills, weights and intensity.

“In the challenging and ever changing workout market, HIIT gives unbeatable efficiency in calories burn per minute,” says Mr Yates.

He added: “The Bootcamp format of small groups in a unique and highly energetic and engaging environment is proven to work at all levels of ability while the premium concept in terms of level of trainers, locations, equipment and luxury amenities is always accessible thanks to our pay-per-visit system.”

TRIB3’s new European managing director Rod Hill is in advanced talks with Spanish partners, where the first sites are expected to be launched by the end of 2017 in Barcelona and Madrid. The Sheffield-based business is also looking to take the brand to France, Switzerland, Portugal and Ireland.

The firm has partnered with Alexei Drobot former MD of Johnson & Johnson, TUI and Russian fitness brand World Class.

“We are very excited to be working there as it marks an exciting new chapter in our development and one that puts us firmly on the international stage, cementing our decision to take TRIB3 into new territories as quickly as possible,” said Mr Yates.

He added: “We believe the brand’s strength comes from its firm South Yorkshire roots, working alongside companies like Sheffield commercial interior design and fit-out specialist Ovo Spaces on rolling out the distinctive TRIB3 look both nationally and internationally.”

The gym was co-founded by Mr Yates, Dan Summerson and David Cross. Interiors are designed by Mr Cross’s team at Sheffield-based multi disciplinary architectural practice Coda Studios.

TRIB3 launched its first site on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield at the start of 2016.

There are currently two other TRIB3 centres open in Sheffield, one at the Krynkl development in Kelham Island and at The Source in Meadowhall.

Mr Yates said: “The reason for our successful growth is that we are offering clients an experience they will never forget on each and every visit because if we don’t they will not return, just like they will not return to a restaurant that delivers bad service or food.

“Our whole strategy is based around individual programmed experiences that will provide something far beyond anything you would find in other gyms.

“It’s not just about luxury – though there is plenty of that – it’s also about the music, the atmosphere and some serious high intensity fitness.”