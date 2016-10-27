Harrogate’s CNG in HQ expansion delivery

Harrogate-based commercial gas specialist CNG has expanded its headquarters by more than 6,000 square feet as it sets it sights on further growth.

The fast-growing business has now taken on its third floor at its Victoria Avenue location, delivering capacity for a further 62 desks. The new space allows for further development and synchronisation of existing teams in line with plans to increase both the CNG portfolio and service offering.

CNG, which has an increasing five per cent share of the UK SME supply market, has met a series of milestones in the last 18 months, including celebrating supply to more than one million meter points and the launch of its ‘Power Up’ strategy. The firm employs more than 150 staff and turnover is approaching £290m.

CNG MD Jacqui Hall said: “We place great importance on the correlation between the environment we create for our team and the high standards of service we deliver to our customers.

“The new space is geared towards optimising our output, placing teams that require regular interaction in closer proximity and giving everyone more space.”