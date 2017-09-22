Have your say on phase two of Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme

PROPOSALS for the second phase of the Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme are going on show next month to communities upstream of the city centre.

Plans include planting hundreds of thousands of trees and creating sites to retain flood waters when water levels are high.

A series of drop-in events are being held in Kirkstall, Horsforth and Rodley to give residents the opportunity to view the proposals.

An eight week public consultation runs until November 16.

The £50 million first phase of the scheme, which has introduced new flood protection for the city centre, Holbeck and downstream at Woodlesford is set to be completed next month,

Members of the project team will be available at drop-in events to explain the options for phase two.

Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning said: “It is now vitally important we hear the views of residents and businesses so I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and attend these drop-in sessions. Following an extensive study agreed with the government and other agencies these are the measures identified as being necessary to offer the level of protection needed.”

Drop in events will be held from 3pm to 7pm on Monday October 2 at Horsforth Community Hub, Town Street, Horsforth; From 3pm to 7pm on Thursday October 12 at Radio Aire, 51, Burley Road, Leeds; From 2.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday October 19 at The Church car park, Wesley Street, Rodley; From 9am to 1pm on Saturday October 28 at Kirkstall Leisure Centre, Kirkstall Lane, Leeds: from 12pm to 3pm on Sunday October 29 at Kirkstall Abbey Deli Market, Abbey Road, Leeds.