Family of cancer patient raise £15,000 for Leeds hospital unit

The father of a 21-year-old cancer patient has helped to raise £15,000 towards the Teenage Cancer Trust unit at St James’s Hospital.

Mark Moore’s son, Dominic, was rushed into hospital in January after being diagnosed with a rare blood condition, aplastic anaemia.

Dominic Moore, who is preparing for a bone marrow transplant.

The support given by the Trust during that time inspired Mark to join Steve Flynn – who was riding in memory of his son – and nine others on a gruelling 180-mile ride from Newcastle up to Edinburgh in June.

Dominic, who is preparing for a bone marrow transplant, said: “I have found being in hospital very difficult to say the least, most of my time there been spent in ‘isolation’ for fear of me contracting further infection. The care and support I have had at the unit has made all the difference.”

“I am really proud of my dad, my brother Josh and the lads. They’ve done an amazing job and all the money raised is going to an amazing cause.

“Hopefully in the next year or two, I will be able to complete the challenge by their side.”

Mr Moore, 45, from Leeds, gave his thanks to everyone who had donated.

He said: “These young people shouldn’t have to face these battles so early in their lives but the Teenage Cancer Trust makes a real difference and I am proud to help in any small way I can.”

Mr Flynn lost his son, Kyle, in March after a seven-month battle with leukaemia.

The 58-year-old, from Bradford, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust provided Kyle with endless emotional and physical support and I would like other young adults to have the same support that Kyle did.”

The Trust aims to expand its services to support all young people with cancer by 2020.