My conversation with death, by stricken Yorkshire Rio cyclist Charlie Webster

TV presenter Charlie Webster has revealed how she was told “you are dying” after contracting a rare form of malaria in Brazil, after a heroic cycling marathon with Yorkshire fundraiser Mike Tomlinson.

The 33-year-old told The Sun that she is still traumatised by her ordeal, when she was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors struggled to work out what caused her vital organs to collapse.

Charlie Webster in a Rio hospital after contracting an infection following a 3,000 mile charity cycle from London.

The former Sky and ITV sports presenter was flown back to the UK at the end of August, still in a serious condition, to be treated at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Webster, from Sheffield, fell ill during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics and admitted herself to hospital thinking that she was dehydrated.

But after her condition rapidly deteriorated, a doctor told the Team GB ambassador: “We need you to know that you are dying. Get hold of your family.”

From left: Paul Highton, Charlie Webster, Mike Tomlinson, Darren Clark and Mike West at their starting point at the Olympic Stadium in London

Webster said: “I remember having a conversation with Death and whether I was going to live or not ...

“We were just an energy. Death said to me, ‘Come on, you’ve got to go’. I actually said Yes to start with - like I’m happy to die because I just couldn’t do it any more ...

“I feel awful as I wanted to die and remember being happy with what I’ve done with my life ... But within a second of saying that I thought ‘No’. And I remember shouting ‘No, no, no’.”

Webster, who became ill after completing a 3,000-mile charity cycle ride from London to Rio, said that she had no words to describe how much pain she was in.

Charlie Webster was discharged from hospital more than five weeks after nearly dying from malaria she contracted in Brazil

She said that she remembered making a promise to her mother, who “had a feeling that something was going to go wrong before the race”, that she would not leave her.

Webster, who previously dated Downton Abbey actor Allen Leech, aims to return to presenting by the end of the year.

She said that she had 12 injections before her cycling trip but was told by two different doctors that she did not need one for malaria.

Her 3,000 mile marathon from the UK to Brazil on the Ride to Rio also included ex-Rugby League professionals Keith Senior and Paul Highton, as well as Mr Tomlinson.

Cycling some 90 miles a day over six weeks, the team journeed from London’s Olympic Stadium to the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, arriving in time for the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony on August 4.

The challenge marked the 10th anniversary of a remarkable Ride Across America by Mr Tomlinson’s wife, Jane, her last before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43.