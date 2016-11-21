Hebden Bridge flooding: Warning as water levels rise

The flood siren has been sounded in Hebden Bridge tonight as residents prepare to battle flooding.

Water levels have risen sharply this evening as rainfall continues to pour.

In some areas, a week of rain has come down in a matter of hours.

Some businesses have already put out an appeal for help among the flood waters.

The Trades Club ‏@thetradesclub said on Twitter: "Sandbags / help needed corner Palace House Road & Neale St. Please RT! #flooding #hebdenbridge"

