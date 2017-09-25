Hermes scores a hat trick at Capitol​ Park

The refurbished 1 Sterling Way, part of Capitol Park Leeds, has been leased by leading UK parcel delivery company Hermes. Hermes already occupies Capitol House and Tomlinson House at Capitol Park and has now taken 4,850 sq ft of quality office space at the self-contained, two-storey 1 Sterling Way.
68 Hermes employees will be moving into 1 Sterling Way, with 34 on each floor. Altogether there are now 500 Hermes staff at Capitol Park.
Elizabeth Ridler of joint marketing agents Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “Capitol Park has seen a number of deals during the past year, underlining the resilience of the out-of-town investment and occupational market in Yorkshire.
“There has been some uncertainty in the market, but these deals have underlined that there is still a healthy appetite for well-located and attractive properties at Capitol Park.”
Mike Heydecke, director of Sterling Capitol, said: “Hermes are a very important part of the Capitol Park family and their expansion is a resounding endorsement of Capitol Park itself.
“Their move is also a reflection of the comprehensive refurbishment we have carried out at 1 Sterling Way. Apart from the quality of the modern office space, it has 27 car parking spaces and state-of- the-art LED lighting, which has made the building very attractive. Our imaginative refurbishment has transformed a tired building into quality offices, fit for the 21 st century.”
Richard Thornton, of Leeds-based marketing agents JLL added: “This was the ideal building for Hermes.
“1 Sterling Way is an integral part of the award-winning Capitol Park, developed by Sterling Capitol. Capitol Park is a well-established with neighbouring office occupiers including the NHS, Barratt Homes, Henderson Insurance Brokers, De Puy (Johnson & Johnson) and Ideal Heating."
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.