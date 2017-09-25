Hermes scores a hat trick at Capitol​ Park

The refurbished 1 Sterling Way, ​part of Capitol​ ​Park Leeds, has been leased by leading UK parcel delivery company Hermes. Hermes already occupies Capitol House and Tomlinson House at Capitol Park and has now​ ​taken 4,850 sq ft of quality office space at the self-contained, two-storey 1 Sterling Way.

68 Hermes employees will be moving into 1 Sterling Way, with 34 on each floor. Altogether​ ​there are now 500 Hermes staff at Capitol Park.

​​Elizabeth Ridler of joint marketing agents Knight Frank in Leeds​, said: “Capitol Park has​ ​seen a number of deals during the past year, underlining the resilience of the out-of-town​ ​investment and occupational market in Yorkshire.

“There has been some uncertainty in the market, but these deals have underlined that there is​ ​still a healthy appetite for well-located and attractive properties at Capitol Park.”​

Mike Heydecke, director of Sterling Capitol, ​said: “Hermes are a very important part of the Capitol Park​ ​family and their expansion is a resounding endorsement of Capitol Park itself.

“Their move is also a reflection of the comprehensive refurbishment we have carried out at 1​ ​Sterling Way. Apart from the quality of the modern office space, it has 27 car parking spaces​ ​and state-of- the-art LED lighting, which has made the building very attractive. Our​ ​imaginative refurbishment has transformed a tired building into quality offices, fit for the 21 st​ ​century.”

Richard Thornton, of Leeds-based marketing agents JLL ​adde​d: “This was the ideal building​ ​for Hermes.

“1 Sterling Way is an integral part of the award-winning Capitol Park, developed by Sterling​ ​Capitol. Capitol Park is a well-established with neighbouring office occupiers including the​ ​NHS, Barratt Homes, Henderson Insurance Brokers, De Puy (Johnson​ & Johnson) and Ideal​ ​Heating​."