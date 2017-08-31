Homeless man one of two charged over Terry Bailey's death

Have your say

Two men have appeared in court charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man alleged to have been assaulted outside Leeds railway station.

Jamie Loftus, 28, and Daniel Goodall, 42, appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court today over the death of 39-year-old Terry Bailey.

Mr Bailey died after suffering injuries in an incident on New Station Street in the early hours of Monday and died a short time later.

The defendants appeared in the dock for separate hearings.

Neither of the men entered pleas to the charge.

Loftus appeared in the dock first and spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

When asked his address he replied: "Homeless at the moment."

Goodall spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and gave his address as Poplar Mount, Bramley.

Prosecutor Christopher Styles said the case against both defendants was in relation to a "fist fight in the street with multiple blows to the victim's head."

No application for bail was made by solicitors representing the defendants.

Adrian Pollard, for Goodall, said it was likely that defence counsel would be seeking a second post mortem.

He described CCTV evidence in the case as "very important."

District judge Paul Currer told the men that the case was too serious to be dealt with in the magistrates' court.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where both defendants will next appear on September 28.

No applications for bail were made and Loftus and Goodall were remanded into custody until the next court appearance.

Mr Bailey, who has an address in south Leeds but is known to sleep rough in the city centre, died at around 12.50am on Monday.

But family friend Samantha Hirst said it was wrong to describe him as a rough sleeper.

Speaking on behalf of the family, she said: “They just want people to know that he had finally sorted his life out and he was not homeless. He was settled and had a girlfriend. He was a bit of a rogue but a gentleman.”

