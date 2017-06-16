Honours list: MBE for Bradford rugby legend Brian Noble

The Former Bradford and Great Britain rugby league coach Brian Noble has been recognised with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours.

Noble has enjoyed a near 40-year career in the sport, both as a player and a coach, and became the most successful coach in Super League history during a glittering six-year spell in charge of Bradford Bulls.

Under his leadership, between 2000 and 2006, the club won three World Club Challenges, three Super League Grand Finals, two League Leaders Shields and a Challenge Cup.

He took charge of Great Britain alongside his Bradford duties, from 2004 to 2006, and oversaw their first victory over Australia in Sydney for 18 years.

Noble, 56, also had coaching spells at Wigan, Crusaders and Salford and is currently Toronto Wolfpack’s director of rugby as he attempts to put the sport on the map in Canada.

As a player, Noble combined rugby with his job as a policeman until he went full-time at Bradford, making over 400 appearances during a career that also saw him represent Wakefield.

Often seen as a pundit for the BBC, Noble has also been rewarded for his charity work.