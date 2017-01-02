How to get an 18-day break on just nine days’ leave this spring

TOURISTS flocking to Yorkshire to see the third running of the county’s annual cycle race will help create what officials are expecting to be a record period of trade this spring.

With two bank holiday weekends falling just a fortnight apart, many workers will be able to take an 18-day break by using just nine days of their annual leave allowance between Good Friday on April 14 and the May Day holiday on May 1.

The quirk of the 2017 calendar means Yorkshire and other destinations holding events during the period could see a boost in visitors. The weekend-long Tour de Yorkshire cycle race from April 29 will be at the top of many tourists’ agendas, the agency VisitBritain said.

Celebrations to mark the anniversary of William Shakespeare’s birthday in Stratford-upon-Avon, on April 22 and 23, and the six-day Cheltenham Jazz Festival from April 26, are also expected to draw large crowds.

VisitBritain director Patricia Yates said: “Record numbers of Brits have been taking holidays at home this year and we anticipate that this will continue in 2017 due to the certainty of budgeting for a domestic holiday and the sheer diversity of events and attractions on offer.

“The Easter break and May bank holiday weekend are a chance for people to make the most of their annual leave dates and enjoy a great British holiday, whether on a seaside, countryside or city break.”

Holidaymakers will also be able to take advantage of favourable holiday dates next Christmas. With December 23 and 24 falling on a weekend, many workers will be able to enjoy 10 days off between Christmas and New Year by booking just three days off from December 27-29.

Bank holidays do not have to be given as paid leave, meaning employers can choose to include them as part of their employees’ annual allowance.