Huddersfield man, 24, charged with offences under Terrorism Act

A man from Huddersfield has been charged with terror offences.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, 24, was charged with three offences under the Terrorism Act following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

Awan, of Rudding Street, Huddersfield, was arrested on June 1 by officers.

A spokesperson for the counter terrorism unit said: "He has been charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of Possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000."

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday).