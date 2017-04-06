Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent 'spotted filming in Harrogate'

Actor Hugh Grant has been spotted in Harrogate this week as he films scenes for an upcoming movie.

The Love Actually and Notting Hill star is part of the cast of Paddington 2, which is currently being shot in areas of the town including Bilton and Ripley.

Jim Broadbent has also been seen alongside film crews.

Facebook users claimed they had seen the A-listers in Bilton Woods and the viaduct area, while others reckoned a bungy jump stunt had been shot at Bilton Beck Bridge. They are also believed to have been spotted near the railway.

