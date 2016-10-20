Hull homes and businesses targeted by burglars in 10-day spree

Eight homes and businesses were targeted by burglars during a 10-day period in Hull.

South Yorkshire Police said the burglaries at homes and businesses took place between October 7 and October 18 in the Holderness district of Hull.

They include properties on Westlands Road, New Road and Ivy Lane in Hedon and properties in Kirkfield Road and Keyingham Road, Withernsea.

Items stolen range from jewellery and bank cards to a safe and till.

Officers are now conducting enquiries in the area and anyone with information about burglaries during the period is asked to contact police on 101.