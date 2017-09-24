In Photos: The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted leaving upmarket Leeds hotel in Rolls Royce

Have your say

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger caught Leeds by surprise this week after he was spotted in a gym in the city.

And the surprises didn't stop there - after local residents saw the muscle man and Hollywood superstar checking out of upmarket Leeds hotel, The Dakota Deluxe.

Residents grabbed these snaps of the former Californian governor at the Leeds city centre hotel.

The bodybuilder packed in plenty during his stay in the city, which began with a VIP appearance at a black tie dinner hosted by the Royal Armouries.

The 70-year-old was snapped by passers by several times as he worked out in a gym in Leeds.

