In pictures: 23rd Victorian Weekend at Robin Hood’s Bay

THE cobbled streets of Robin Hood’s Bay were reminiscent of a Dickensian drama when the coastal village held its annual Victorian Weekend.

Ladies and gentleman in their Sunday finest rubbed shoulders with young chimney sweeps and the odd smuggler or two as enthusiastic locals prepared for a fancy dress competition judged by Queen Victoria herself.

Mary and Phil Matthison, David Friar, Maria Eden and Muir Mennell with Jack russell Molly at the 23rd Victorian Weekend in Robin Hood's Bay. (w164803a)

Carol singers in period costume spread festive cheer throughout the weekend, while the bravest souls signed up for a storytelling walk with ghostly tales to chill the bones.

Meanwhile, young visitors were treated to traditional Victorian games at the Dock and visits to Father Christmas before tackling a treasure hunt.

Music was very much at the heart of the event, ranging from a traditional folk night and organ music to shanty music and a roving accordion player.

The weekend, which is organised by volunteers and the Robin Hood’s Bay Tourism Association, was widely supported by local businesses.

Young chimney sweeps Molly Rothwell and Martha Hughes. (w164803h)

They included Baytown Beers and the Victoria Hotel, which teamed up to host the second Baytown Beer Festival.

Paul Johnston, of Baytown Beers, also led a walk highlighting the hidden smuggling secrets of numerous village cottages.