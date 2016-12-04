In pictures: Herd of Reindeer Stampede runners turn out for Epilepsy Action

A HERD of ‘reindeer’ stampeded through a Bradford park this morning during a festive 5k family run.

More than 360 runners donned bright red antlers and other colourful Christmas costumes to take part in the seventh Reindeer Stampede in aid of Leeds-based charity Epilepsy Action.

Jonny Cartwright from Huddersfield gets into the spirit. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The race in Lister Park was open to anyone aged eight and upwards, with younger children invited to take part in a 400m mini run.

It was previously hosted at Roberts Park in Saltaire.

The winner of the main run was Mick Pearson, who travelled Doncaster to join in the fun.

Carl Foster, fundraising events officer at Epilepsy Action, said: “It was wonderful to see so many runners joining us in our new venue. With everyone donning reindeer antlers, it really was a brilliant festive atmosphere.

“So far this year’s run has raised more than £5,000 which brings the total amount that the Reindeer Stampede has raised over the years to over £35,000. That is an amazing total which supports Epilepsy Action to improve the lives of people affected by epilepsy both in West Yorkshire and all over the UK.

“Thank you to all our reindeer runners, as well as all the marshals and volunteers who helped on the day. Thanks also go to the All Together Now Singers and the Hot Aire! concert band who boosted the festive atmosphere with their tunes.”

Visit epilepsy.org.uk to find out more about the charity’s work.