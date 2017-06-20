Investigation begins after fire at Ossett business

An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire at business premises in Ossett last night.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted at 11pm after a fire broke out at GR Scott Insulation Limited in Nova Scotia Works, just off Dale Street.

Four fire engines from Ossett, Wakefield, Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were sent to the scene.

They used two jets and breathing apparatus while putting out the fire.

Around half of the single storey building, which measures approximately 15m by 15m, was reported to have been affected by the fire.

Crews were joined at the scene by fire investigators who then travelled on to a second incident at commercial premises in Bradford.

Investigators are due to return to both scenes today to continue work to establish the cause.