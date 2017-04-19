Italian restaurant chain launches flagship venue

THE CHIEF executive of Italian chain Carluccio’s yesterday revealed there are no plans to open any more restaurants in Yorkshire after launching its largest site to-date in the region.

The restaurant operator is officially opening its new northern flagship restaurant in York with a party tomorrow night. The restaurant, in the grade two-listed former Terry’s Chocolate Shop and Tea Room on St. Helen’s Square, is its second in the city and its eighth in the region.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Neil Wickers said: “This site has been chosen as our new northern flagship restaurant as the building has strong historic significance for the city and is in a prime location for locals as well as visitors to the city.”

The new restaurant has created 50 new jobs. Carluccio’s invested nearly £2m in the building, which required both structural works and renovation to original features. Diners will see the chocolate shop’s original confectionary cabinets, timber panelled walls, and parquet flooring. On the ground floor, the deli counter gives way to the new Terry’s Bar, a first for Carluccio’s, paying homage to the building’s history.

Mr Wickers added: “We don’t currently have any plans to launch any more in Yorkshire in the next twelve months, we now have eight. We are always looking for new opportunities and unique sites to add to our portfolio, so watch this space.

“We love Yorkshire, the people are very passionate about food and produce. Carluccio’s has had a strong presence here for some time and have enjoyed seeing the restaurant scene evolve.”