Law firm relocates to new city centre offices after growth

INDEPENDENT law firm Freeths is the latest firm to move into new city centre offices.

The firm has taken 6,000 sq ft at 3 St Paul’s Place in Sheffield.

The building, developed by CTP and U+I and built by Bowmer & Kirkland, is the first speculative office building in Sheffield to be developed since the recession.

Freeths, which is relocating its 31-strong team from the nearby Fountain Precinct in Sheffield, is taking the majority of the fifth floor at 3 St Paul’s Place on a 10-year-lease. The rent is £23.50 per sq ft.

David Topham, director of CTP, said: “It is extremely encouraging that a company with Freeths’ standing as a top 60 UK law firm for quality, innovation and excellence has chosen our building as their base in Sheffield.

“They join global civil engineers Arup, architects BDP and leading Swedish bank Handelsbanken at 3 St Paul’s Place, three other companies with superb reputations. We are very proud of our occupiers.”

John May, managing partner of the Freeths’ Sheffield and Manchester offices, said: “Since we moved into Fountain Precinct in 2012, we have more than doubled our staff numbers in Sheffield. We’ve simply outgrown the space.

“We chose 3 St Paul’s Place for our new offices, because it offers prime office space in the heart of Sheffield and the quality of the facilities is reflected in the high profile businesses who have already moved in.”

Freeths has seen staff numbers increase from 683 in 2015 to a current total of 842.