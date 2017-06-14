Leeds Bradford Airport records busiest ever week

Leeds Bradford Airport has recorded the busiest week in its history this month.

More than 107,000 passengers used the airport over a seven-day period during the week of May 29 - June 4.

The explanation for the surge has been given as the start of the airport's biggest-ever summer flights roster as the holiday season got underway.

Bosses are now hoping June could be the busiest-ever month for the terminal, which has welcomed 3.2million travellers over the past year.

Last year's top destinations Palma, Alicante, Malaga, Dublin and Faro are all continuing to attract bookings, while new routes such as Almeira, Halkidiki, Berlin, Warsaw, Vilnius and Newquay have been added to the schedule. Thomas Cook has also returned to the airport.

Chief executive David Laws said:

“These passenger numbers are really encouraging and it’s great to set a new record of passengers coming through Leeds Bradford Airport. This achievement is a real team effort; working closely with all our partners has made this possible.

“We will be focusing continually on driving up standards here at LBA and we have undergone major developments in the terminal over the winter. Therefore, passengers travelling through the airport will notice significant changes and improvements in the coming weeks and months.

“We aim to be the number one airport of choice for passengers in the region and I have a clear vision as to how we can achieve this. I very much look forward to a busy and successful summer and beyond.”