Leeds grandmother’s Majorca holiday road death tragedy

A GRANDMOTHER from Leeds was killed while crossing a road in Majorca just hours after arriving for a family holiday on the island, an inquest heard.

Patricia Crosby, 67, suffered fatal injuries when was struck by a Volkswagen Scirocco on a main road near Puerto Pollensa, Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, senior West Yorkshire Coroner David Hinchliff said it was possible Mrs Crosby, of Drighlington, may not have appreciated the fact that drivers in Spain use the opposite side of the road.

Reading out a statement from her husband Malcolm, Mr Hinchliff, said: “Patricia was a lovely woman who loved her family and lived for her grandchildren. She was very much loved by all her family.”

Mr and Mrs Crosby had arrived on the island in the early evening of May 21 for a holiday with other family members.

The couple had been to restaurant for a meal and were walking back to their villa just before midnight when she was struck by the car driven by local resident Mario Sanchez Ortega.

Mr Hinchliff said the Scirocco driver Mr Ortega told police: “I couldn’t do anything to avoid the accident.”

Mr Hinchliff said a report from the Spanish authorities stated that Mrs Crosby was struck by the car when she was around half way across the road.

Mr Hinchliff said: “It doesn’t go into detail as to whether or not the driver of the vehicle was prosecuted. I suspect not having regard to the report.”

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Mr Hinchliff said: “They had their meal and were walking back to their villa alongside a main road.

“It was dark at the time... when she was half way across the right hand carriageway she was struck by a VW Scirocco.

“That caused her to sustain fatal injuries. According to the report, there is a belief that it’s possible that whilst crossing the road perhaps Mrs Crosby didn’t have regard to the fact that in Spain they drive on the opposite side of the road. “Her instinct may well have been to check the road as we do here, that perhaps she didn’t appreciate the presence of the Volkswagen, which unfortunately collided with her, causing fatal injuries.

“In the circumstances I have to regard her death as a most tragic accident. I will record a conclusion of accidental death.”

Mrs Crosby, who retired from working as a clercical officer at Hitachi in Leeds city centre last year, was a mother of two sons and had four young grandchildren.