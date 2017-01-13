LIVE INCIDENT: Crews to remain at scene of warehouse fire

Fire crews which have been fighting to bring a fire at a warehouse under control are expected to stay at the scene for some time.

Five appliances from the Humberside Fire and Rescue service and an aerial ladder were called to the building in the Corporation Road area of Grimsby earlier tonight.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen in the area. Residents were told to keep windows closed and motorists advised to take care while driving due to reduced visibility.

A fire spokesperson said the fire was now under control but crews would be on site for some time.