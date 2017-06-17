Lorry and car collide on Doncaster stretch of motorway

Motorists travelling on a Doncaster stretch of motorway this afternoon are experiencing delays, following a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry.

The collision took place on the A1 (M) northbound between junction 35 M18 and junction 36 A630 Warmsworth Road.

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed that a heavy goods lorry and a car had been involved in the collision.

No-one is believed to have been injured.

One lane was closed following the collision, but it has recently re-opened.

Motorists travelling in the area are still experiencing delays as a result of the lane closure.